Mother plays two roles for son's "dads and doughnuts" school event

A single mother went above and beyond to make sure her son felt included during his school's "dad and doughnuts" event.

Whitney Kittrell of St. George, Utah posted her experience on Facebook, saying she just wants her son to live a normal life and she'll do everything she can do to make that happen.

Kittrell says her son came home from school with a note promoting the event and said he wanted to attend. Kittrell asked her son if he wanted his grandfather to go with him and her son smiled and asked if she could take him, saying "You're my mom and dad".

Kittrell went to work and found just the right clothes and even went as far as penciling in a goatee.

She describes what it was like as she first entered the room:

"I was so embarrassed but I couldn't help but smile when he introduced me to his little friends saying "this is my mom... she's my dad too so I brought her!"

