Falcons promote Manuel to defensive coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons have promoted, Marquand Manuel, who previously served as the Atlanta Falcons secondary/senior defensive assistant for the past two seasons, to defensive coordinator

Manuel replaces Richard Smith, who was fired Wednesday following the Falcons collapse against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. The team gave up 31 unanswered points in the second half of the game, falling to the Patriots 34-28.

Smith had been with the Falcons since 2015, when he was named defensive coordinator after serving as linebackers coach for the Broncos and Panthers.

Manuel played in the NFL for six seasons with six different teams. He spent several years coaching in the Seattle Seahawks organization with Dan Quinn before coming to Atlanta as a secondary coach in 2015.

If Falcons look within for a D.C., they've got one of the bright young stars of the coaching ranks, Marquand Manuel. I love this guy! pic.twitter.com/sgM7oQhhJR — Dave Archer (@archerqb16) February 10, 2017

Doug Mallory, who had served as defensive assistant the past two seasons, will replace Manuel as the Falcons' defensive backs coach. The team also announced that Bryant Young, a 4-time Pro Bowler with the San Francisco 49ers will replace Bryan Cox, who was also dismissed on Wednesday.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons named Raheem Morris wide receivers/passing game coordinator/assistant head coach. Morris, who's spent much of his career on the defensive side of the ball, made the switch to offense last year, and managed a receiving corps that finished with 3,226 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.