Trump’s first weeks in office — Ugh!

Never mind the first 100 days.

In his first weeks in office, President Donald Trump has succeeded in appeasing his core base, but has alienated just about everyone else — including some of the people who voted for him.

It seems like eons ago, but on January 23 — his first Monday in the Oval Office — Donald J. Trump signed an executive order that takes US healthcare funding away in poor countries if providers even discuss abortion as a family planning option.

Next, he got “sanctuary” city mayors riled up by threatening to withhold federal funding if they don’t turn over illegal immigrants they arrest to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Internationally, the pièce de résistance was the botched, illegal roll out of the ban on people of the Muslim faith who live in his seven chosen countries. Nothing could be more un-American than allowing non-Muslims from those countries unfettered entry into the U.S., while denying Muslims entry.

Our president has twice insulted President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico and while still praising Russian President Vladimir Putin — and likening our nation’s actions to the latter’s violent regime — has offended Australian President Malcolm Turnbull by hanging up on him.

Now, the Brits are un-inviting him to address the House of Commons.

Whew! And we’re only in week three.

Some people thought Donald Trump would morph into a statesman of noble bearing when he crossed the threshold of the White House. Most of us knew better (and voted that way.)

What did the late Maya Angelou say, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

So now what?

There’s absolutely no way the country or the world community will tolerate his and policy adviser Steve Bannon’s antics for four years.

