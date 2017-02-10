APD officer arrested for DUI, hit-and-run

An Atlanta Police officer has been arrested after he hit two vehicles along I-285 in Fulton County while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on February 6 near the intersection with Camp Creek Parkway.

Police tell CBS46 that 29 year-old Sherrick Morrison rear-ended a vehicle that eventually ended up striking the vehicle in front of it. Morrison took off and was followed by one of the vehicles involved.

They eventually caught up with Morrison in the parking lot of a Ruby Tuesday location on Camp Creek Parkway and blocked his vehicle in until police arrived.

An officer questioning Morrison says he could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Morrison and also saw him chewing a large wad of gum. Morrison denied he had been drinking and refused a blood-alcohol test. He later admitted to drinking one alcoholic beverage.

Morrison was taken to the East Point Jail where he was charged with driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

He is currently on paid leave from the department.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.