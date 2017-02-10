Governor Deal sets election dates for Price's former seat

Georgia's governor has called for a special election to fill the congressional seat formerly held by President Donald Trump's new health secretary.

Gov. Nathan Deal said Friday that he's set an April 18 election date to fill Tom Price's former congressional seat representing many of Atlanta's northern suburbs. Candidates will begin qualifying on Monday and must file by Wednesday.

If a runoff election is required, it will be held on June 20.

Price sworn in after late night senate vote

The U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed Price's nomination to head the Health and Human Services Department early Friday.

Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to Price at the White House hours after the Senate confirmed him 52-47 in a party-line vote. That roll call came in the dead of night, thanks to Democrats' tactic of forcing prolonged debates to broadcast their opposition to Trump and his team.

Pence said Price, an orthopedic surgeon, is "uniquely qualified" for the job and playing a leading role in helping the Republican-controlled Congress achieve its top priority of repealing and replacing the Obama-era Affordable Care Act.

Pence called Price "the most principled expert on health care policy" in Congress. Price served seven terms in the House.

