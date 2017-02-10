Johns Creek Police: Girl missing from outside hospital found

The city of Atlanta will host a "Senior Fair" on Monday. The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Adamsville Recreation Center.More >
The city of Atlanta will host a "Senior Fair" on Monday. The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Adamsville Recreation Center.More >
Backers of the Democratic candidate in a closely watched Georgia congressional race say they are motivated by House Republicans' vote to gut the Affordable Care Act and President Donald Trump's decision to fire the FBI director.More >
Backers of the Democratic candidate in a closely watched Georgia congressional race say they are motivated by House Republicans' vote to gut the Affordable Care Act and President Donald Trump's decision to fire the FBI director.More >
A bear spotted in Buckhead a few days ago by residents has a new home thanks to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.More >
A bear spotted in Buckhead a few days ago by residents has a new home thanks to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.More >
City officials are inviting the public to come out and celebrate the reopening of I-85 bridge with the Cheshire Bridge Dine and Shop Week.More >
City officials are inviting the public to come out and celebrate the reopening of I-85 bridge with the Cheshire Bridge Dine and Shop Week.More >
A 6 year-old boy was hospitalized after he was attacked by a dog at his home in southwest Atlanta.More >
A 6 year-old boy was hospitalized after he was attacked by a dog at his home in southwest Atlanta.More >
Marcho Farms issued a recall for four veal, pork, and beef products stocked at Walmart stores in Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The products were found to be contaminated with a type of toxin-producing E. coli.More >
Marcho Farms issued a recall for four veal, pork, and beef products stocked at Walmart stores in Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The products were found to be contaminated with a type of toxin-producing E. coli.More >
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
A New York woman's social media post about a substance she said she found in a bottle of coconut water has many shaken up.More >
A New York woman's social media post about a substance she said she found in a bottle of coconut water has many shaken up.More >
The victim was found on National Turnpike on April 20.More >
The victim was found on National Turnpike on April 20.More >
Dexter Deshawn Covington was last seen driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Camaro with GA tag RCA 2611 in the area of McDonough, GA.More >
Dexter Deshawn Covington was last seen driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Camaro with GA tag RCA 2611 in the area of McDonough, GA.More >