Johns Creek Police: Girl missing from outside hospital found

Johns Creek Police were able to find a girl who went missing on Hospital Parkway in Johns Creek.

Catelin Durham was last seen around 1 p.m. on Wednesday when she reportedly went outside while her grandmother was at a doctor's visit. Police said Friday she was found.

She is described as a white female with blonde hair, blue eyes and standing about 5'6" tall. Durham was reportedly wearing a maroon sweatshirt with a bible verse on the front, blue jeans, and black and pink tennis shoes. She also had her black backpack, with her name written on it in pink.

If you have seen Catelin or have any information about her, please contact the Johns Creek Police Department at 1-678-474-1600.

