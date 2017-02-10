Meth trafficker gets 25 years in prison

Vice Reynolds, Cobb County's District Attorney announces that a Mableton woman has been sent to prison for trafficking 45 pounds of methamphetamine (meth).

Bidiliana Garcia pleaded guilty to the crime and will now spend over two decades behind bars.

“This conviction breaks a link in the deadly supply chain pushing poison into our community,” said ADA Brendan Murphy, who prosecuted the case. “In Cobb County, drug users get the help they need, but drug traffickers go to prison. Period.”

On Monday morning the Cobb Superior Court Judge Reuben Green Sentenced Garcia to 25 years and imposed a $1 million fine.

Back in November of 2015, federal Drug Enforcement agents acted on information regarding Bidiliana Garcia operating a drug and cash stash house on Queen Mill Road in Mableton.

When the agents arrived Garcia let them in her home and the meth was in plain view.

A search warrant was executed for the entire house and that is when over 40 pounds of meth was discovered. Along with the large amount of meth, over $16,000 in cash was found.

Michael Wallace, Atlanta Attorney represented Garcia in the case.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.



