Police search for 3 men in Clarkston after alleged home invasion, sexual assault

Police say they are looking for three men after an alleged home invasion and sexual assault in Clarkston.

Police say the incident occurred on Jan. 26 at Portofino Apartments, located in the 1000 block of Brockett Way.

The first victim says after a knock at the door, he was met by three men with guns who forced their way into the apartment, according to authorities. The men are accused of beating up the first victim and stealing $400.

Police say they were told by a second juvenile victim that one of the men grabbed her by the neck, touched her breasts and stole $20 from her.

A third juvenile victim was also in the apartment, but police say the third person was asleep and not harmed.

Police say the men left the apartment complex allegedly driving a gold Honda Accord.

