What we've found in the 1.46 million pages of bribery investigation documents

Almost 1.5 million pages.

That's the haystack the city of Atlanta released to the media leaving reporters looking for the needles that will stitch together the tapestry that is the bribery investigation embroiling city hall.

Among those documents were stacks of blank pages and entire boxes of documents with font so small it cannot be read. Also, there were several papers with grids of information and, according to our investigative team, some things that don't seem to have anything to do with the case.

Between 2010 and 2015, two contractors (that we know of so far) conspired to buy lucrative construction-related contracts with the city of Atlanta. ER Mitchell pleaded guilty to bribery charges in federal court, admitting to paying over one million dollars in bribes to someone in city hall.

And earlier this month — construction contractor Charles Richards, accused of conspiring with Mitchell — was arraigned in federal court.

What we still don't know: to whom in City Hall those bribes were paid.

The documents are in and must stay in Atlanta's old council chambers, and we'll be there every day to see what we can find. When we find something new, we'll update you here.

Day 1 - Thursday, February 9

Investigator Sally Sears found $4 million in contracts that were awarded to ER Mitchell after the 2014 snowstorm that shut down Atlanta.

"At the end of the day, almost everything comes to my desk in one form or another," Mayor Kasim Reed said in response to that finding. "I'm not going to give a blanket response, but in the snow events, I was trying to get the city moving again, I wasn't thinking of anyone trying to engage in fraud or theft or stealing"

"At that time we had a different crisis," he continued

Karyn Greer also discovered in these documents invoices from Mitzie Bickers' Pirouette Company, LLC. Bickers is a former campaign worker for Mayor Kasim Reed, a former Atlanta City Hall employee and she also worked with ER Mitchell.

Her company was doing business with the city as recent as June 2016. Thursday, we learned that federal investigators may be looking deeper into Bickers' relationship with the City of Atlanta.

Day 2 - Friday, February 10

Friday, the CBS46 investigative team was back at it, digging deeper into the Bickers tidbit we found.

In a folder labeled subpoenas: We found evidence that this whole investigation started August 19, 2016, with Bickers and her former business partner Keyla Jackson at the center.

In that subpoena, the US Attorney's office asked the city of Atlanta for any or all documents, records, writings, correspondence and recordings pertaining to Bickers and Jackson. Jackson was the former Executive Officer for Bickers' Pirouette Companies.

We never got a straight answer when we asked Mayor Reed exactly when the investigation started. and he also wouldn't confirm that Bickers was a target of the investigation.

Reed responded, "I'm not going to comment on whether Ms. Bickers was or was not the subject of this investigation."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.