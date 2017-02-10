Clearing up exit ramp confusion

Better Call Harry has ways you can protect yourself now, and what you need to do if a thief takes your wallet or purse.More >
Better Call Harry has ways you can protect yourself now, and what you need to do if a thief takes your wallet or purse.More >
The I-85 rebuild will be completed soon, and then all will be well with metro Atlanta traffic, right? Wrong! Better Call Harry checked with a yoga instructor who has advice on surviving Atlanta Carmageddon.More >
The I-85 rebuild will be completed soon, and then all will be well with metro Atlanta traffic, right? Wrong! Better Call Harry checked with a yoga instructor who has advice on surviving Atlanta Carmageddon.More >
Scammers can be your neighbors, people you know and trust. A pastor's wife stole millions of dollars from 30 people in a small Tennessee town.More >
Scammers can be your neighbors, people you know and trust. A pastor's wife stole millions of dollars from 30 people in a small Tennessee town.More >
A scam that's on the rise targets the workforce. It starts with hackers breaching an email server, and it could end with the business losing tens of thousands of dollars.More >
A scam that's on the rise targets the workforce. It starts with hackers breaching an email server, and it could end with the business losing tens of thousands of dollars.More >
Roger Crews had his eyes on a Chevy Silverado. Employees at Quick Cars told the Conyers man he was pre-approved, so he gave them a $3,500 deposit. But all he got back was the receipt after the dealer reversed course and said he was not approved.More >
Roger Crews had his eyes on a Chevy Silverado. Employees at Quick Cars told the Conyers man he was pre-approved, so he gave them a $3,500 deposit. But all he got back was the receipt after the dealer reversed course and said he was not approved.More >
Marcho Farms issued a recall for four veal, pork, and beef products stocked at Walmart stores in Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The products were found to be contaminated with a type of toxin-producing E. coli.More >
Marcho Farms issued a recall for four veal, pork, and beef products stocked at Walmart stores in Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The products were found to be contaminated with a type of toxin-producing E. coli.More >
A New York woman's social media post about a substance she said she found in a bottle of coconut water has many shaken up.More >
A New York woman's social media post about a substance she said she found in a bottle of coconut water has many shaken up.More >
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >
Dexter Deshawn Covington was last seen driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Camaro with GA tag RCA 2611 in the area of McDonough, GA.More >
Dexter Deshawn Covington was last seen driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Camaro with GA tag RCA 2611 in the area of McDonough, GA.More >