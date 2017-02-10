Clearing up exit ramp confusion

Sometimes Better Call Harry has to return to the scene of a story when changes reverse a resolution.

Four years ago, CBS46 reported on a bottleneck at the Piedmont Road exit of the Buford-Spring Connector. Many drivers didn't know there was a dedicated turn lane there.

The Georgia Department of Transportation made a fix, but for some reason it didn't stick.

Now frustrated drivers are honking their horns again as cars stop in front of them.

Harry is helping to restore the peace.

