Georgia Lt. Governor wants to form transit council

Everyone knows traffic is an issue around Atlanta and that problem could expand statewide with future growth.

"Actually in 15 years we're estimated to grow by 4 million people," Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle said. "That's the size of putting South Carolina on top of Georgia and so it's very critical that we prepare for the future and certainly transit will be a component of that."

That's why Cagle is pushing a bill to create the Georgia Regional Transit Council. The plan for the GRTC would include road congestion relief, additional limited access highways, and future transportation innovations. Cagle said that should include looking at mass transit and he mentioned possible changes to one agency specifically.

"A new type of government structure, governing structure that would be brought to MARTA, maybe a new branding approach," Cagle said. "All those things would be on the table as the council takes a look at it."

CBS46 reached out to MARTA for a response and they declined to comment.

Cagle also said the council should look at the option of rail systems and even expanding our current highway system. Cagle admits creating the GRTC won't immediately solve the problem and that the fix is still a ways away.

"A lot of details have to be worked out but this is the first process and first step in moving this forward."

