Proposed law would use 'non-citizen' branding on driver's licenses

CBS46 is tracking the progress of a proposed law branding hundreds of thousands of Georgians with one phrase -- "non-citizen."

A state representative wants it on every driver's license issued to people who are not U.S. citizens -- even people who are here legally.

I asked the lawmaker why he's so adamant about his idea. State Rep. Alan Powell says let's just call it what it is -- a non-citizen is a non-citizen.

Dania Uribe is allowed to stay and work in the U.S. from Mexico under the DACA program. She does not have a problem with the "limited term" label currently on her license.

"I am not offended by limited term," Uribe said.

But she would have a problem with a label of "non-citizen" on her driver's license and that's exactly what one lawmaker is hoping to pass as law in Georgia.

"Do you know when they made Jewish people wear the star?" Uribe asked. "It would be like that."

"We're not talking about American citizens. Either you're a citizen or you're a non-citizen. If you're a non-citizen, have your license branded as such," Rep. Alan Powell said.

Powell proposed the change to an existing driver's license bill. He thinks it would help with making sure there's no illegal voting, even though non-citizens are already not allowed to vote.

The original author disagreed with his amendment.

"I'm not sure it's necessary," Rep. Amy Carter said. "So I have decided it doesn't need to be on the bill I carry."

So Powell plans to file his own bill with it.

Joy Emerson thinks the non-citizen label is an excellent idea and doesn't think anyone who fits that label should be offended.

"Oh, I don't think so at all. I think we need to protect our country," Emerson said.

"At what point is enough enough?" Elaine Turner asked, who is Uribe's boss. "At what point do we say, people are people?"

"They're not being treated as second-class citizens because they're not a citizen of the U.S.," Emerson said.

Uribe's boss says she can't imagine not having Uribe as an employee.

"I just feel like they want me to be segregated instead of with everybody else," Uribe said.

She says this makes her feel unwelcome even though she's been in the U.S. for 20 years.

We did some digging for you because we wanted to know how many cases of alleged non-citizen voter fraud there were. The Secretary of State's office says since 2014, there have been four cases.

No word yet on the outcome of those cases.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.