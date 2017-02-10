Proposed law would use 'non-citizen' branding on driver's licenses

The city of Atlanta will host a "Senior Fair" on Monday. The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Adamsville Recreation Center.More >
The city of Atlanta will host a "Senior Fair" on Monday. The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Adamsville Recreation Center.More >
Backers of the Democratic candidate in a closely watched Georgia congressional race say they are motivated by House Republicans' vote to gut the Affordable Care Act and President Donald Trump's decision to fire the FBI director.More >
Backers of the Democratic candidate in a closely watched Georgia congressional race say they are motivated by House Republicans' vote to gut the Affordable Care Act and President Donald Trump's decision to fire the FBI director.More >
A bear spotted in Buckhead a few days ago by residents has a new home thanks to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.More >
A bear spotted in Buckhead a few days ago by residents has a new home thanks to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.More >
City officials are inviting the public to come out and celebrate the reopening of I-85 bridge with the Cheshire Bridge Dine and Shop Week.More >
City officials are inviting the public to come out and celebrate the reopening of I-85 bridge with the Cheshire Bridge Dine and Shop Week.More >
A 6 year-old boy was hospitalized after he was attacked by a dog at his home in southwest Atlanta.More >
A 6 year-old boy was hospitalized after he was attacked by a dog at his home in southwest Atlanta.More >
Marcho Farms issued a recall for four veal, pork, and beef products stocked at Walmart stores in Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The products were found to be contaminated with a type of toxin-producing E. coli.More >
Marcho Farms issued a recall for four veal, pork, and beef products stocked at Walmart stores in Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The products were found to be contaminated with a type of toxin-producing E. coli.More >
A New York woman's social media post about a substance she said she found in a bottle of coconut water has many shaken up.More >
A New York woman's social media post about a substance she said she found in a bottle of coconut water has many shaken up.More >
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >
Dexter Deshawn Covington was last seen driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Camaro with GA tag RCA 2611 in the area of McDonough, GA.More >
Dexter Deshawn Covington was last seen driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Camaro with GA tag RCA 2611 in the area of McDonough, GA.More >
Backers of the Democratic candidate in a closely watched Georgia congressional race say they are motivated by House Republicans' vote to gut the Affordable Care Act and President Donald Trump's decision to fire the FBI director.More >
Backers of the Democratic candidate in a closely watched Georgia congressional race say they are motivated by House Republicans' vote to gut the Affordable Care Act and President Donald Trump's decision to fire the FBI director.More >
Early voting for the District 6 runoff race to fill Georgia's empty House seat will open on Tuesday, May 30.More >
Early voting for the District 6 runoff race to fill Georgia's empty House seat will open on Tuesday, May 30.More >
U.S. Representative John Lewis will host a meet-and-greet for his constituents on Monday.More >
U.S. Representative John Lewis will host a meet-and-greet for his constituents on Monday.More >
Governor Nathan Deal will appoint a committee to investigate the indecency charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann after his arrest.More >
Governor Nathan Deal will appoint a committee to investigate the indecency charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann after his arrest.More >
President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey drew polarizing reactions from Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Georgia. Read more: Trump fires FBI Director James Comey Read more: Trump defends Comey firing, says both parties will thank him U.S. Senator David Perdue released a statement in support of the president's decision. “President Trump acted decisively and within his authority, and I stand behind him," Perdue said. "The FB...More >
President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey drew polarizing reactions from Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Georgia. Read more: Trump fires FBI Director James Comey Read more: Trump defends Comey firing, says both parties will thank him U.S. Senator David Perdue released a statement in support of the president's decision. “President Trump acted decisively and within his authority, and I stand behind him," Perdue said. "The FB...More >
Gov. Nathan Deal has vetoed a bill allowing parents to transfer legal authority for a child to a family member or an outside agency, urging lawmakers instead to focus on comprehensive changes to the state's foster care and adoption law next year.More >
Gov. Nathan Deal has vetoed a bill allowing parents to transfer legal authority for a child to a family member or an outside agency, urging lawmakers instead to focus on comprehensive changes to the state's foster care and adoption law next year.More >
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey. In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI.More >
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey. In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI.More >
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates says she believed Vice President Mike Pence was "entitled to know" that he was relaying untruthful information about the White House national security adviser.More >
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates says she believed Vice President Mike Pence was "entitled to know" that he was relaying untruthful information about the White House national security adviser.More >
Former President Jimmy Carter says the United States cannot "abandon" its emphasis on human rights as a "key element" of foreign policy.More >
Former President Jimmy Carter says the United States cannot "abandon" its emphasis on human rights as a "key element" of foreign policy.More >
Clark Atlanta University made it clear Monday that no guns are allowed on its campus, despite the passage of House Bill 280, which will allow guns on public campuses in Georgia, although with restrictions.More >
Clark Atlanta University made it clear Monday that no guns are allowed on its campus, despite the passage of House Bill 280, which will allow guns on public campuses in Georgia, although with restrictions.More >