Teen becomes youngest woman to ever be eligible for office in Georgia

At 19 years of age, Mary-Pat Hector is wise beyond her years. When she’s not taking classes at Spelman College, you can find her working on her political campaign.

“I’ve always wanted to be in politics, I just didn’t know it was going to come so soon,” Hector said.

As Youth Director at the National Action Network in Atlanta, she decided to run for a city council seat in the new city of Stonecrest in DeKalb County, where she lives to give millennials a voice in the community.

“Now we have the opportunity to do so in the new city of Stonecrest to make sure we can get off to the right start to ensure there is diversity. Not only diversity in gender, but also in age,” Hector said.

She said one of her opponents challenged her eligibility because of her age, but she was approved to run because of the city charter’s lack of an age requirement.

“Just because I’m a young person does not mean that I lack the experience or the common sense to make common sense laws or pass common sense legislation, or do things that would impact my community in a positive light,” Hector said.

Hector is now preparing for her first debate and is the youngest woman to ever have been eligible to run for office in the state. She hopes to be an inspiration to others.

“Young people are starting to really understand and see that they can truly be a part of the political system and they can truly run for office,” Hector said.

If she manages to win the election, CBS46 asked Hector how she plans to juggle her studies at Spelman with being a politician. She said it's no different than going to school and working a couple of jobs, which many people do.

