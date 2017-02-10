Gang case underscores presence of gangs in schools

Following the guilty pleas entered by three young men for their part of robbing a Dollar General store at gun point, the Cobb County District Attorney says the case highlights a sobering reality for the community: gangs are present in schools, no matter where you live.

"Gang activity is an issue here, and sometimes that's difficult to accept," said Reynolds.

According to investigators, defendants Derrick Dorsey, Jere Johnson and Anthony Tate were documented gang members, and met while attending McEachern High School. Cobb County gang task force experts have said they believe gang members to be active in every high school in the county.

"The school system is a great system, it's a great place to live," said Reynolds. "But the reality is, gangs are here and gangs are in schools."

Cobb County Schools have taken on the problem by instituting a Gang Recognition and Intervention Team (GRIT), placing officers in schools across the county to try and identify possible gang activity before it leads to serious consequences.

