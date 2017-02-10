Tex McIver's attorneys file motion to get SUV back

It's been nearly five months since Tex McIver says he accidentally shot and killed is wife, Diane, while riding home from their Putnam County farm. Now Tex says he wants police to return the Ford Expedition where that shooting happened.

Tex's lawyers filed the motion in court and a judge will decided Tuesday whether or not that will happen.

A few days after returning the vehicle to Tex in October, Atlanta police asked for the expedition back to have the Georgia Bureau of Investigation run more tests. But the GBI said they couldn't run those tests because the technology for such tests doesn't exist.

Tex's attorney, Steve Maples, says the vehicle has been sitting in police custody for months for no reason.

In October, CBS46 reported that Tex had the vehicle detailed after police returned it to him the first time. CBS46 Law Enforcement Analyst Vincent Hill says the vehicle should have never been returned before the case was closed.

"That car is part of the investigation so it needs to stay in police custody," he said.

Criminal defense attorney Page Pate says Tex has a right to ask for his vehicle back, especially since the case is taking so long.

"What the judge will want to know is why are you still holding it? What additional tests will be run and why haven't you run those tests," Pate said.

In December, Tex was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in the death of Diane.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.