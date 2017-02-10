Police ID man shot at Atlanta apartment complex

Police say a man was shot and killed at an Atlanta apartment complex on Friday, the same area where a man was shot to death earlier in the week.

The shooting occurred at the Sierra Ridge apartment complex on the 3000 block of Delmar Lane NW.

Police found 22 year-old Dallas Spruill shot to death in the backseat of a vehicle around 4:45 p.m. Friday. They say two people walked up to the vehicle and opened fire, striking him several times.

This is the same area where a shooting took place earlier in the week and police are unsure if the incidents are related.

On Monday, 20 year-old Todias Williams was killed and another man was injured in a shooting at the same complex.

Neighbors, like Patricia Newell, say the violence is getting out of control.

"Its not right. When I was little, I wasn't subject to all this and now for my little cousins and all of those people who live over here now, that can't afford to do any better, are they going to die on the ground too? That worries me," said Newell.

So far, there have been 10 shootings in Atlanta's Zone 1 in 2017.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

