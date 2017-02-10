Teacher arrested, accused of using excessive force

Police say a Polk County teacher was arrested after being accused of using excessive force against at least two special education students.

The alleged incident occurred at Westside Elementary School in Cedartown, which is about 60 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Police say after reviewing surveillance video and talking with witnesses, the case was referred to the Polk County District Attorney's Office.

Deborah Alford, 58, was ultimately charged with one count of cruelty to children and one count of battery.

Alford, who lives in nearby Alabama, was arrested on Feb. 9 and extradited to the Polk County Jail, according to authorities.

