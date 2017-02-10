Police: Man ejected after accident in Rockdale County - CBS46 News

Police: Man ejected after accident in Rockdale County

By WGCL Digital Team
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Police say a man was ejected from a car after an accident in Rockdale County on Friday.

The car the man was driving left the road, causing him to be ejected, according to authorities.

A spokesperson with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office says he was alert and breathing when taken to the hospital.

