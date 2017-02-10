Mostly cloudy in Atlanta Saturday with 70s

Plan on a mostly cloudy day in Atlanta Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the low 70s.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know?

After a spectacular Friday, you'll notice more clouds on Saturday. Despite the increase in clouds, it will stay dry in Atlanta so if you have any plans outdoors, you'll be fine.

Plan your day

8 AM

Partly cloudy. 44°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. 44°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph. Noon

Mostly cloudy. 63°. Southwest wind from 10-15 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 63°. Southwest wind from 10-15 mph. 3 PM

Mostly cloudy. 71°. Southwest wind from 10-15 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 71°. Southwest wind from 10-15 mph. 5 PM

Mostly cloudy. 70°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 70°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph. 7 PM

Mostly cloudy. 67°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 67°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph. 11 PM

Mostly cloudy. 62°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Saturday

6:19 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Slight chance of a shower on Sunday.

Weather in YOUR area

Click here for the weather in Atlanta.

Click here for the weather in Marietta.

Click here for the weather in Lawrenceville.

Click here for the weather in the north Georgia mountains.

More weather

Click here for the 7 Day Forecast.

Click here for current temperatures.

Click here for a live look outside right now.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.