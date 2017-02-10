Dispatch: Shots fired at MARTA bus - CBS46 News

Dispatch: Shots fired at MARTA bus

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A Fulton County dispatcher says shots were fired at a MARTA bus on Friday night.

The alleged incident occurred on Stonewall Tell Road and Roosevelt Highway in Union City.

The dispatcher says no one was injured in the incident.

