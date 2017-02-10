Dispatch: Shots fired at MARTA bus

Dexter Deshawn Covington was last seen driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Camaro with GA tag RCA 2611 in the area of McDonough, GA.More >
Hall County officials arrested a man they said place a video camera in the HVAC ductwork of a rental apartment.More >
The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
Corrections officials say they're investigating after an inmate died following a fight with another inmate at a Georgia prison.More >
A 9-year-old boy died from a shooting inside his home in Winder Wednesday afternoon.More >
A truck overturned in southwest Atlanta late Sunday night. The accident occurred on Sullivan Road near Riverdale Road.More >
The city of Atlanta will host a "Senior Fair" on Monday. The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Adamsville Recreation Center.More >
Backers of the Democratic candidate in a closely watched Georgia congressional race say they are motivated by House Republicans' vote to gut the Affordable Care Act and President Donald Trump's decision to fire the FBI director.More >
A bear spotted in Buckhead a few days ago by residents has a new home thanks to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.More >
City officials are inviting the public to come out and celebrate the reopening of I-85 bridge with the Cheshire Bridge Dine and Shop Week.More >
Powers Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TV's "Deadwood," and in the movies "Tombstone," "Sin City" and "The Avengers," has died. He was 68.More >
A New York woman's social media post about a substance she said she found in a bottle of coconut water has many shaken up.More >
On this Mother's Day, some moms at the Wesley Woods Senior Living community in DeKalb County are worried about running out of retirement money.More >
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >
