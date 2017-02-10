Grassroots movement against Trump growing in Georgia

An emerging grassroots movement protesting President Donald Trump and his agenda is growing a chapter right here in Georgia.

The group's members are calling themselves Indivisible and they are taking their message straight to state and local leaders.

This is happening across the country with demonstrators disrupting community meetings and even a speech from a congressman. A local chapter held a resistance meeting on Friday.

Cell phone video showed a group of angry constituents hell bent on getting answers from the people who represent them, an estimated 600 people chanting "Do You Job" and "Shame" at a town hall meeting in Greensboro on Friday after staffers for U.S. Senators David Perdue and Johnny Isakson refused to answer questions ranging from Obamacare to ethics government.

"They were saying that they weren't going to address any of our questions, they weren't going to meet with us except in very small groups," Ron Denham said.

Denham and his children were in that crowd and said, like may others, he's frustrated with politicians who he believes are failing. So with the help of a national movement called Indivisible, Denham is leading the charge in his own district to get answers from Georgia leaders.

"I created a group on Facebook and within a week we had 100 people that had joined the group," Denham said. "These are all people that are very frustrated with what's going on at the national level. Indivisible is simply a blueprint that gets people that have reached the breaking point. They cannot sit on the sofa anymore and be mad."

That blueprint came in the form of online tutorials and literature on political action. Indivisible now claims 3,000 groups and 100,000 members spread across every congressional district in the country.

The movement even draws comparisons to the Tea Party, and while the national movement touts a stance against the Trump agenda, Denham says his focus is getting a meeting with U.S. Representative Rob Woodall, who he claims is missing in action.

We're reaching out to Woodall's office as well to see why the group is not getting a response.

