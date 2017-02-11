Juveniles charged after fire damages 18 town homes

Two juveniles are facing charges after police say they started a fire that eventually damaged as many as 18 units at a Cherokee County town home complex.

The incident happened at the complex on Oak Leaf Place off Ridge Mill Court.

Police say the two boys, just 10 and 11 years-old, started the fire that burned the vinyl siding off several of the homes and caused extensive smoke damage to others.

About 18 town homes sustained some sort of damage.

The two juveniles have been charged with reckless conduct.

