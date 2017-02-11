Top NCAA women's hoop referee jailed in Cobb County, charged with child molestation

Former Kennesaw State University defensive back has made history and officially become the first player in school history to sign a contract with the National Football League.More >
Secretary of State Brian Kemp has encouraged all Georgians to participate in their local electoral races to ensure that everyone's voices are heard when making state policy decisions. Although the congressional election in District 6 has received nationwide coverage, other elections and key dates have gone under the radar. Here is a link to the Secretary of State's website for an exhaustive list of elections and key upcoming dates. Click here to learn how to register to vote. ...More >
Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan will be in metro Atlanta on Monday to join 6th District congressional candidate Karen Handel for a campaign rally.More >
While plenty of moms felt the love on Mother's Day, a lot of metro Atlanta restaurants heard cash registers ringing.More >
Backers of the Democratic candidate in a closely watched Georgia congressional race say they are motivated by House Republicans' vote to gut the Affordable Care Act and President Donald Trump's decision to fire the FBI director.More >
Police say three people were killed Monday morning after a car went into a pond in Clayton County after a police chase.More >
A Long Island mom died on Mother's Day after saving her 16-year-old daughter from being ran over by an out-of-control car.More >
Police have taken a Paulding County man into custody who is accused of severely beating a blind woman.More >
Two neighbors in a Marietta condo are being told to leave, even though their leases are not up.More >
Powers Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TV's "Deadwood," and in the movies "Tombstone," "Sin City" and "The Avengers," has died. He was 68.More >
