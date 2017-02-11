Top NCAA women's hoop referee jailed in Cobb County, charged wit - CBS46 News

Top NCAA women's hoop referee jailed in Cobb County, charged with child molestation

ATLANTA (AP) -

A top NCAA women's basketball referee has been arrested in suburban Atlanta on two counts of child molestation and one of enticing a child.

Fifty-six-year-old Wesley Dean is in custody at the Cobb County Jail. It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney.

Dean worked the 2003 championship game between Connecticut and Tennessee. In 2006, he was chosen the Naismith women's official of the year. He worked NCAA Tournament games from 1994 through 2014. He had done games in a handful of leagues including the Big East, American Athletic Conference, Atlantic 10 and Southern Conference this season.

"He has officiated for us and other conferences," Southern Conference commissioner John Iamarino confirmed in an email to The Associated Press.

Dean was arrested Sunday.

