Georgia lawmakers work to end 'surprise billing'

Georgia legislators are working on a set of bills to prevent unanticipated medical bills from out-of-network providers.

When a patient goes to a hospital that is covered by his or her insurance but ends up receiving a bill for out-of-network services, it is called "surprise billing," and it's a problem in states across the nation.

The bills average $600.

One piece of legislation creates a clear pathway for patients to dispute surprise billing.

Another proposal puts the responsibility on the hospitals, physicians, and insurers to make sure that everyone working in a facility is in-network.

Recent studies show that one in five visits to emergency rooms may result in surprise billing.

The bills arise from disagreements between physicians and insurers about how much they should be paid for services provided.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.