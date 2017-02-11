Residents concerned for safety after two shootings in five days

Residents in one northwest Atlanta neighborhood are on edge and concerned for safety after a rash of violence this week. Two men are dead after a shooting on Delmar Lane on Monday and another on Friday at the Sierra Ridge Apartments.

"It’s a shooting or somebody has a domestic dispute or they meet up here to fight," said Anita Anderson. "It’s like this area draws negative activity."

Anderson lived at Sierra Ridge for one year before moving down the street. She said she left after her apartment was hit during a drive-by shooting.

"They should move a lot of these people out because a lot of these people in here are the reason the crime is like this," she said.

Atlanta police are having a difficult time getting people who live at the apartment complex to talk to them about the shootings.

"That's why we really need some assistance out here," said Lieutenant Charles Hampton. "We need to get a handle of what's going on."

Atlanta police don't yet know if the two shootings are related.

Harriett Hollingsworth has been at Sierra Ridge for just a few months and said she’s already had enough of the crime. She hopes police can help get it under control.

"They can come and stop people from doing things and stop people from hanging over here," she said.

Atlanta police continue to investigate both shootings.

Check back with CBS46 for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved