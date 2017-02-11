Ciara pays tribute to Whitney Houston on 5 year anniversary of her death

A very pregnant Ciara paid homage to Whitney Houston, who died five years ago on this day after being found unconscious in a bathtub inside a Beverly Hills hotel.

The singer and actress posted a video to Facebook featuring her signing and dancing to Houston's 1992 smash hit "I'm Every Woman" which was featured on the "Bodyguard" movie soundtrack.

The video has been viewed over 2.5 million times and has nearly 78,000 shares.

