Record-breaking $9.6M Jumbo Bucks Lotto ticket sold in Covington

If you purchased a Jumbo Bucks Lotto Ticket in Covington, you should probably check your ticket. A record-breaking $9.6 million ticket, the largest jackpot ticket in Georgia Lottery history, was sold in the area.

Officials say the ticket was purchased at a Golden Pantry on Salem Road.

The winning numbers from the February 6 drawing were 2-6-10-18-22-33.

Twelve players around the state each won a $500 prize.

For more information about Jumbo Bucks Lotto, visit www.galottery.com

