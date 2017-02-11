Powerball jackpot up to $285M

What could you do with $285 million? Saturday's Powerball jackpot could have a lucky winner or winners asking themselves that same question.

Because Powerball can be played in 44 states, there's always a possibility the winner will not be from Georgia. However, one lucky lottery winner in Wildwood won $1 million dollars in the February 8 drawing. Officials say the winning ticket for Friday's drawing was purchased at a Mapco Express on Highway 299.

The winning number the February 8 drawing were 14-20-42-49-66 and the Powerball was 5.

As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.

