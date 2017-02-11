Distraught father faces obstruction charges following son's death

A Madison County father is facing felony obstruction charges after becoming irate when he learned his 10-year-old son had died.

Samuel Dennis Weaver was arrested Tuesday, February 7.

According to police, Weaver contacted authorities when he found his son unresponsive inside his home. When officers arrived, they noticed Weaver was attempting to perform CPR on the child. The deputies took over and attempted to perform CPR themselves.

At this time, authorities say Weaver stood up and punched holes in the walls and punched out a window in the home. Two of the officers attempted to restrained him, but Weaver punched one of the officers and put one in a headlock.

When Weaver arrived at the hospital and officials informed him that his child had passed away, he again became irate and punched holes in the hospital walls and threw furniture in the waiting room.

Weaver was charged with two counts of felony obstruction due to the physical altercation with the two officers at his home. He was released on a $11,100 bond.

It is not clear at this time if Athens Regional Hospital will file charges due to the damages caused by Weaver.

