Another mild, cloudy day Sunday

An approaching cold front brings us cloudy skies and drizzle overnight Saturday and through the day Sunday. 

A southerly breeze keeps temperatures in the 60s overnight and low 70s Sunday afternoon. The front passes Sunday evening, and skies clear quickly after, ushering in cooler air and dry conditions for Monday. 

