MIT senior makes history as engineer for NASA

Many college seniors usually haven't started their careers before graduating, but one MIT student is already on the path to becoming a great engineer with NASA.

Tiera Guinn, 22, is already working as a Rocket Structural Design and Analysis Engineer for the Space Launch System Boeing is building for NASA, yet she has yet to graduate with her degree in aeronautics and astronautics. The rocket is intended to take people to MARS.

Guinn said she always knew she wanted to be a space engineer and she praised her mother for honing her math skills at an early age.

“When [my mom and I] would go to the grocery store, she would get me to clip coupons [and] put it in my coupon organizer,” Guinn told WBRC News. “By the time we got to the register, I’d have to calculate the exact total, including tax. And I did that since I was six years old.”

Guinn will graduate form MIT with a 5.0 GPA.

