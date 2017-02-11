Teen, uncle terrorized during home invasion

A store clerk told police a man entered the store, pepper sprayed her in the face, and grabbed the cash drawer before fleeing the store.More >
Dexter Deshawn Covington was last seen driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Camaro with GA tag RCA 2611 in the area of McDonough, GA.More >
Hall County officials arrested a man they said place a video camera in the HVAC ductwork of a rental apartment.More >
The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
Corrections officials say they're investigating after an inmate died following a fight with another inmate at a Georgia prison.More >
DeKalb County fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a two alarm apartment fire that broke out in Brookhaven late Saturday night.More >
On this Mother's Day, some moms at the Wesley Woods Senior Living community in DeKalb County are worried about running out of retirement money.More >
Global icon Oprah Winfrey was in Decatur Saturday morning, delivering a commencement speech to graduates at Agnes Scott College.More >
A disturbing video has surfaced that shows a DeKalb County man walking up to a woman holding a puppy and striking it in the head and dragging it back to his vehicle.More >
The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
President Donald Trump is decidedly premature in claiming everyone's convinced his presidential campaign and Russia did not collude before the election. Investigations into contacts between Russians and people with the Trump campaign are still going on, so there's no exoneration to be found.More >
Police have identified the three people who were killed Monday morning after a car went into a pond in Clayton County after a police chase.More >
Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport got a little more than they bargained for after a naked woman was caught on camera walking through a terminal at the facility.More >
A video circulating online showing an Uber driver from Atlanta with a fifth of tequila unleashing a profanity-laced tirade on passengers is going viral.More >
Two neighbors in a Marietta condo are being told to leave, even though their leases are not up.More >
