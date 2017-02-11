Teen, uncle terrorized during home invasion

Several men still have not been captured police after forcing their way inside a Clarkston apartment armed with guns.

"I heard three men shouting, yelling give us everything you have," said the teen.

A 16-year-old and her uncle say three men threatened to kill them during a home invasion January 26. The teen says the men beat her uncle then stormed into her parents room where she was studying and demanded she give them money.

"And I was like...I started crying...I was like we don't have anything, we don't have anything...Please, please don't kill me and they're like if we don't see green right now we will kill you," said the teen.

Police tell CBS46 one of the men sexually assaulted the teen while she searched the apartment for money to give them. They left on;y after taken the uncle's wallet, a gold necklace, and her father's Oxicodin.

Police say a five-year-old was home during the time of the invasion but he slept during the incident.

Sketches of the two men wanted by police have been released. If you have any information regarding this case please contact authorities.

