Event helps those arrested opportunity to get record expunged

Do you have an arrest record that may be prohibiting you from getting a job and would like an opportunity to get your record expunged?

The Fulton County Records Restriction Summit will be held that will allow anyone arrested for either a felony or a misdemeanor the chance to get their record wiped clean, providing the arrest did not lead to a conviction.

A pre-screening will be held on Thursday, February 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and those who would like to participate can either be screened in person or online.

The actual summit will take place Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both events will take place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Resources complex at 101 Jackson Street in Atlanta. You'll need to bring a valid driver's license and copies of court disposition records.

If you'd like more information on the event, click here or please call 404-612-5326.

