Sole survivor of deadly fire attends ceremony honoring wife, daughters

A special ceremony was held Sunday morning for a mother and her two daughters killed in a fire in February of 2016.

Brent Patterson was present at the First United Methodist Church on LaVista Road in Tucker for the memorial service for his wife Kathy and two daughters, 9-year-old Madelyn and 12-year-old Kayla. His frame was noticeably thinner Sunday than at this time last year.

"He was torn up of course, very emotional of course," said Jenean Carlton, who attended the memorial.

Carlton said she knew Kathy for more than 10 years. She said for years Kathy would bring her two girls to church at First United Methodist of Tucker.

"I really don't know Brent," she said. " I didn't see him in church then. I've certainly seen him after the fire, he's been here."

"I miss them sitting in front of me at the worship service," said Bobbye Brown. "Kathy and the girls were so sweet and wonderful."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation although the case has been in the hands of Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter since the summer. CBS46 has learned that Porter is just two to three weeks away from making a decision.

In February 2016, firefighters responded to Pointer Ridge in the Hunter's Walk subdivision and found Brent Patterson in the front yard screaming that his wife and daughters were trapped upstairs. It happened in Gwinnett County just north of the city of Tucker.

The fire was so intense, firefighters were forced to fight it from the outside, said Gwinnett County Fire Department Captain Tommy Rutledge.

"He was yelling and screaming, saying his wife and two daughters were in there," neighbor Robert Vazquez said shortly after the fire. "This was his life," said another neighbor. "His wife is gone. His daughters are gone. His home is gone. He doesn't have any family in the area."

Brent Patterson suffered minor injuries but declined to go to the hospital, firefighters and neighbors said.

“They were my life, they’re my whole life," Patterson said.

Patterson told firefighters there had been a fire burning in the fireplace the night before.

Gwinnett County Medical Examiner Dr. Carol Terry said Kathy Patterson had a blood alcohol level of .242 at the time the fire broke out at the home. The daughters had no alcohol or drugs in their systems.

