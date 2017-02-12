Father tased, jailed after his violent reaction to death of son

A father is facing obstruction charges after struggling to maintain his emotions after finding his son unresponsive on Tuesday.

According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Samuel Dennis Weaver was arrested after getting into a skirmish with police officers at the family home in Colbert.

Samuel went to check on his 10 year-old son Brent, who had been experiencing intense headaches, and found him unresponsive. Officers arrived and found Samuel attempting to administer CPR on his son and when deputies tried to move him back so licensed professionals could take over, he became irate and allegedly punched an officer and broke a window.

Samuel was placed in handcuffs and led outside and when officers came out to tell him his son was deceased, he lost it again and destroyed several pieces of hospital property.

Officers deployed a stun gun on Weaver and he was taken to jail and charged with felony obstruction.

Medical examiners concluded that Brent's death was caused by a brain aneurysm. His funeral is expected to take place on Sunday at 4:00 pm at Lord and Stephens in Danielsville.

Meanwhile, Samuel Weaver has been released from jail after posting an $11,100 bond.

