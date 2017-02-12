Braves acquire 3-time All-Star second baseman Brandon Phillips

The Atlanta Braves have agreed to a trade that would bring them 3-time All-Star and 4-time Golden Glove winner Brandon Phillips from the Cincinnati Reds.

The Braves will give up LHP Andrew McKirahan and RHP Carlos Portuondo in exchange for Phillips.

Phillips is a 15 year veteran, starting his career in Cleveland before spending the last 11 seasons in Cincinnati.

He is a .275 career hitter and has 197 homeruns and 889 runs batted in.

“We are excited to add Brandon Phillips to our club,” Braves general manager John Coppolella said in a press release. “He is a Gold-Glove caliber defender who will also deepen our offensive lineup. We are thrilled to ‘welcome home’ Brandon to Atlanta, where he will play in front of his family and friends and many of his fans.”

Phillips went to high school in metro Atlanta, attending Redan High School in Stone Mountain.

