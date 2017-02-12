Former UGA, NFL player Quentin Moses, child, mother die in fire

Authorities are working to investigate what caused a fire that killed a former UGA and NFL player, Quentin Moses, a 10-year-old girl and her mother in Walton County. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fatal fire that ripped through a Walton County home early Sunday morning, killing a 10-year-old girl and two adults.

The fire started around 6 a.m. at a home on the 400 block of Shamrock Drive in Monroe.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed. They entered the home and found 36-year-old Quentin Moses, a former University of Georgia football player, unconscious on the floor. He was rushed to Clearview Medical Center in Monroe where he died from injuries sustained in the fire.

Firefighters continued searching and later found the bodies of 10-year-old Jasmine Godard and her mother, 31-year-old Andria Godard.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Moses played defensive end for the Bulldogs from 2003-2006 and was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. He also played for the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins. He was a graduate of Cedar Shoals High School in Athens.

University of Georgia Athletic Director Greg McGarity released this statement regarding Moses' death:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Quentin's family. We are shocked and saddened by this tragic news. Quentin was an outstanding representative of not only the University of Georgia but also his hometown of Athens. On behalf of UGA Athletics, we extend our most sincere condolences to his family.”

For the past five years, Moses was the defensive line coach at Reinhardt University in Waleska. University President Kina Mallard issued this statement:

"Reinhardt University is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of our coach and friend, Quentin Moses. As a University founded and undergirded by our Christian faith, and in the words of St. Paul, ‘We do not grieve as those who have no hope’ because our faith teaches us that Quentin Moses is more alive now than he has ever been before in the presence of his Lord. Along with my Leadership Team, our Board of Trustees and our faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends, I offer our most heartfelt condolences today to Quentin Moses’ family. We want you to know that we stand with you as you grieve.”

