Jazz, R&B legend Al Jarreau passes away at age 76

Al Jarreau, a jazz and R&B legend who has been active for 50 years in the music industry, passed away Sunday morning at the age of 76.

This comes just days after he was forced to retire from touring due to exhaustion.

Jarreau has won seven Grammys over a 50-year career. His biggest single was 1981's "We're in This Love Together." Jarreau was a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track, "We Are the World," and sang the theme to TV's "Moonlighting."

