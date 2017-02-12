Jazz, R&B legend Al Jarreau passes away at age 76

A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >
A man killed his mother on Mother's Day at a rural Oregon home, then showed up at a grocery store in a nearby town carrying a decapitated human head and began stabbing a checkout clerk before being subdued.More >
A man killed his mother on Mother's Day at a rural Oregon home, then showed up at a grocery store in a nearby town carrying a decapitated human head and began stabbing a checkout clerk before being subdued.More >
Police have identified the three people who were killed Monday morning after a car went into a pond in Clayton County after a police chase.More >
Police have identified the three people who were killed Monday morning after a car went into a pond in Clayton County after a police chase.More >
A death investigation is underway after a student died after school at Creekside High School.More >
A death investigation is underway after a student died after school at Creekside High School.More >
President Donald Trump is decidedly premature in claiming everyone's convinced his presidential campaign and Russia did not collude before the election. Investigations into contacts between Russians and people with the Trump campaign are still going on, so there's no exoneration to be found.More >
President Donald Trump is decidedly premature in claiming everyone's convinced his presidential campaign and Russia did not collude before the election. Investigations into contacts between Russians and people with the Trump campaign are still going on, so there's no exoneration to be found.More >