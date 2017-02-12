Mabrey shoots No. 7 Notre Dame past Georgia Tech

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Marina Mabrey scored 25 points Sunday to lead No. 7 Notre Dame to its seventh straight win, 90-69 over Georgia Tech.

After missing her first two shots, Mabrey knocked down 11 of her next 12 to finish two points away from her career high.

Brianna Turner added 21 points and nine rebounds and Arike Ogunbowale had 18 points and 10 boards for the Irish (23-3, 11-1 ACC) who swept the season series with the Yellow Jackets.

Francesca Pan tied her career-high of four 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead Georgia Tech (14-11, 3-9 ACC), which has lost seven of eight. Imani Tilford chipped in 15 points.

Reigning ACC player of the week Zaire O'Neil came in averaging more than 20 points over Tech's last three games, including a career-high 28 last time out against North Carolina State. But O'Neil found the going much tougher down low against the taller Turner and finished with just nine points. Turner blocked five shots.

