Whole Foods to close several stores; one in Georgia

By WGCL Digital Team
Source; Whole Foods via Facebook Source; Whole Foods via Facebook
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Whole Foods Inc. has lost more than half its value since 2013, forcing the company to close nine stores.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the store that will close in Georgia is in Augusta.

Other closures include Colorado, California, Chicago, New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.

The Augusta store is expected to close later this month.

