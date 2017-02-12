Whole Foods to close several stores; one in Georgia

A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >
A man killed his mother on Mother's Day at a rural Oregon home, then showed up at a grocery store in a nearby town carrying a decapitated human head and began stabbing a checkout clerk before being subdued.More >
Police have identified the three people who were killed Monday morning after a car went into a pond in Clayton County after a police chase.More >
A death investigation is underway after a student died after school at Creekside High School.More >
An elderly couple both diagnosed with dementia that were last seen at a restaurant in Rockdale County have been located safe.More >
