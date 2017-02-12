Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to build $1B+ hospital

A new billion dollar hospital will soon be built on North Druid Hills Road in Brookhaven.

According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta will build a new $1 billion pediatric hospital. The new facility will allow the hospital to meet forecasted patient care and space needs through 2026 and projected demand to 2036 and beyond.

"After analyzing numerous options, we determined building a new pediatric healthcare campus is the best way to effectively serve our community’s expanding needs,” said said Jonathan Goldman, chairman of the Children’s Board of Trustees, in a statement.

After the new hospital is completed, services from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Egleston campus on Clifton by Emory University will be relocated and Egleston will no longer take inpatients. Future plans for the campus have not been determined.

