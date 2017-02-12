Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to build $1B+ hospital

Police say they're looking for a missing 10-year-old in Atlanta. Authorities are searching in the 100 block of Fairburn Road NW.More >
People at an Atlanta senior living center are pleading for help. One woman who lives at Big Bethel Village said she's had bed bugs in her apartment for five months.More >
Atlanta leaders are going to allocate $135,000 to Fulton County Animal Services to address an officer shortage and late response times.More >
According to the American Transportation Research Institute truck drivers in Fulton county are delayed on I-75 more than 613,000 hours. I-85 has more than 418,000 hours. I-285 is the lowest with more than 190,000 hours delayed.More >
A 6 year-old boy was hospitalized after he was attacked by a dog at his home in southwest Atlanta.More >
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >
A man killed his mother on Mother's Day at a rural Oregon home, then showed up at a grocery store in a nearby town carrying a decapitated human head and began stabbing a checkout clerk before being subdued.More >
Police have identified the three people who were killed Monday morning after a car went into a pond in Clayton County after a police chase.More >
A death investigation is underway after a student died after school at Creekside High School.More >
An elderly couple both diagnosed with dementia that were last seen at a restaurant in Rockdale County have been located safe.More >
