Clayton County Police search for missing man

Sredrick Cook, 50, was reported missing on February 12, 2017, after walking away from his home in Morrow, police in Clayton County said. (SOURCE: Clayton County Police)

Clayton County Police are searching for a man reported missing by his family.

Police said Sunday night that Sredrick Cook, 50, has been missing since February 7, 2017 when his family said he left his home on Heritage Lane in Morrow around 6:30 p.m.

Cook was reported missing by a family member who told police that he had not been seen or heard from since he left the property on foot. They said the man does have a history of leaving home but usually returns after a few days.

Cook is described as a 50-year-old black male who is 6' tall, weighs 205 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue windbreaker. Police said he has been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sredrick Cook is asked to contact Clayton County Police Detective. K. Green at 770-477-3659 or to dial 911.

