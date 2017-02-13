'They just grab you': Metro Atlanta residents living in fear after rash of ICE raids

Metro Atlanta residents are living on edge following a recent string of raids by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers.

In a suburb near Buford Highway, residents say a scene that is being repeated nationwide is being replicated here as well.

"You don't know whats going on, they just take you. They just grab you," Hilario Lagarette said.

Lagarette, a Mexican citizen working construction in Atlanta said he and other people in the community are laying low following the raids. With an entire family to feed — including a 4-month-old son — life is changing. Lagarette feels like he has a target on his back, and if gets deported, his family will be left to take care of themselves.

"I don't know what my family is going to do. They don't know what to do," he said.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, 190 undocumented immigrants have been taken into custody, about two-thirds of whom had criminal records.

Workers at a Mexican restaurant along the strip of highway in Duluth say their business is suffering as a result of the fear. Some say this is just the start.

Laudra Riveria of the Southern Poverty Law Center Immigrant Justice Project says deportation raids happen every year, but these round-ups are targeting a different class. Riveria says the raids will not only hurt the immigrant community, but could have a ripple effect throughout the area.

"We're seeing people rounded up that don't have any prior encounters with criminal justice system or the immigration system, So it's beyond me why ICE is targeting the individuals," Riveria said.

ICE: Raids routine; Trump: It's a "crackdown"

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said the efforts were "routine" and no different than the arrests carried out under former President Barack Obama that targeted those with criminal histories or multiple immigration violations.

But Trump took to Twitter to claim credit.

The crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise. Gang members, drug dealers & others are being removed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

The raids included nearly 200 people in the Carolinas and Georgia, more than 150 in and around Los Angeles, and around 40 in New York, ICE confirmed. Among those arrested were a Salvadoran gang member and a Brazilian drug trafficker, officials said.

A decade ago, immigration officers searching for specific individuals would often arrest others encountered along the way, a practice that drew criticism from advocates. Under the Obama administration, agents focused more narrowly on specific individuals who posed a security or public safety threat.

Trump signed an executive order days after taking office that made clear that almost any immigrant living illegally in America could be targeted.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.