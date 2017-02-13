Feds investigate Mitzi Bickers, former city official, amid bribery case

A solemn ceremony was held Wednesday morning to remember local firefighters who dedicated their lives to serving others.More >
Jeffrey Hazelwood, the man accused of killing two teens behind a Publix location in Roswell, pleaded guilty in court Wednesday.More >
In a solemn ceremony at city hall Wednesday, Atlanta’s fire department remembered 21 firefighters who died in the past year, including one active member.More >
Police have one suspect in custody and are looking for others following a carjacking that led to a crash on Atlanta's southwest side late Tuesday night.More >
A 6 year-old boy was hospitalized after he was attacked by a dog at his home in southwest Atlanta.More >
According to the American Transportation Research Institute truck drivers in Fulton county are delayed on I-75 more than 613,000 hours. I-85 has more than 418,000 hours. I-285 is the lowest with more than 190,000 hours delayed.More >
Three supervisors with the Department of Family and Children Services have been fired after a 10-year-old was drowned by his stepfather in DeKalb County.More >
The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
Governor Nathan Deal will appoint a committee to investigate the indecency charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann after his arrest.More >
Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a body was found inside a car along I-85 near Shallowford Road.More >
An elderly couple both diagnosed with dementia that were last seen at a restaurant in Rockdale County have been located safe.More >
A death investigation is underway after a student died after school at Creekside High School.More >
A transgender man whose winning fight to get a male name made Georgia law is dead at age 25.More >
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >
Smyrna Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting and killing a man at a Cobb County gas station.More >
Georgia's 6th district special congressional election to fill Tom Price's vacant House seat, which originally had nearly 20 candidates, has now been extended to a runoff season for the top two candidates--Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff.More >
Early voting for the District 6 runoff race to fill Georgia's empty House seat will open on Tuesday, May 30.More >
Governor Nathan Deal will appoint a committee to investigate the indecency charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann after his arrest.More >
Georgians will be able to use their accrued sick time at work to care for sick family members if Governor Nathan Deal signs a bill that passed the Georgia legislature during its latest session.More >
As Governor Nathan Deal mulls whether he'll sign the Campus Carry Bill, allowing licensed gun owners to carry weapons on Georgia's College campuses, students who would be affected by it are of mixed opinions.More >
A group will hold a forum on Saturday to pick the brains of the people running for the top executive spot in Atlanta on issues regarding Atlanta's growing issues of inequity and environmental justice.More >
Police in Cobb County said stolen election equipment won't be retrieved because it was taken to a garbage dump by the person accused of stealing it.More >
Georgia's Secretary of State called in the big guns to investigate what he called a cyber attack by the US government on Georgia's election system.More >
A federal judge has ordered Georgia officials to reopen voter registration in District 6, pushing the original deadline of March 20--before the special election--back to May 21.More >
Secretary of State Brian Kemp has encouraged all Georgians to participate in their local electoral races to ensure that everyone's voices are heard when making state policy decisions. Although the congressional election in District 6 has received nationwide coverage, other elections and key dates have gone under the radar. Here is a link to the Secretary of State's website for an exhaustive list of elections and key upcoming dates. Click here to learn how to register to vote. ...More >
