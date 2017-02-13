Feds investigate Mitzi Bickers, former city official, amid bribery case

A federal subpoena in the bribery investigation at Atlanta City Hall shows investigators demanded that city officials turn over documents pertaining to a former city administrator.

In a subpoena dated August 19, 2016, federal investigators demanded the personnel file and all records related to former Human Services Director Mitzi Bickers, a longtime political operative who also is a pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church in southeast Atlanta.

Bickers is a former president of the Atlanta school board who later became a political consultant. In recent years, she worked on 'get-out-the-vote' campaigns for several politicians, including Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed during his 2009 race. Bickers was hired in 2010 as the city's human services director.

She was employed by the city until 2013 after allegations surfaced that she lied about how much money she was earning on the side.

As part of their probe, federal investigators also requested documents related to two businessmen who own separate construction companies: Charles Richards and E.R. Mitchell, Jr. In January, Mitchell admitted in federal court that he paid more than $1 million in bribes to an unnamed person in exchange for securing city contracts. Richards is accused of paying at least $185,000 in bribes. He is expected to enter a guilty plea on Feb. 16.

Vic Hartman was an FBI agent for 25 years. In January, Hartman told CBS46 News he believes Mitchell began working with federal investigators, once he realized they had evidence against him, in an attempt to get a lighter sentence.

"He's probably cooperated tremendously. He's probably worn wires. He's probably contacted every bad person he knew in the government," said Hartman.

CBS46 News has learned that in September of 2015, a former employee of Bickers' communications firm was arrested, accused of trying to intimidate Mitchell by allegedly throwing a brick through the window of Mitchell's home and leaving dead rats behind.

When Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed complied with an open records request Thursday and released more than 400 boxes of documents related to the federal bribery investigation, Reed declined to discuss Bickers.

"I'm not going to comment on whether Ms. Bickers was or was not the subject of this investigation," Reed said. "Today is about transparency. It's about you having what we have."

Bickers has not been charged, and she has declined requests for comment.

