Woman hits 6 parked cars while fleeing public safety officer

A woman is in custody after police say she fled a Georgia Department of Public Safety Officer on I-85 SB.

According to officials, the woman exited Indian Trial and lost control of the vehicle as she made her way off the interstate. She crashed into the Park and Ride fence, hitting at least six parked cars in the lot.

The driver has been identified as Naja Smith, 19. She has been charged with attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, no Peach Pass, and possession of methamphetamines. There is also a warrant for a felony charge for the meth.

The other occupants have been identified at this time.

