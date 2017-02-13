Ebola grant expanded to $24M

A $12 million grant that helped establish the National Ebola Training and Education Center (NETEC) in 2015 has been doubled to $24 million.

The grant was awarded to the co-leads of NETEC which include Emory University, University of Nebraska Medical Center and NYC Health and Hospitals.

"NETEC's mission is to increase the capability of the U.S. public health and health care systems to safely and effectively manage individuals with suspected and confirmed special pathogens," says Bruce Ribner, MD, principal investigator of NETEC and medical director of the Serious Communicable Diseases Unit at Emory University Hospital.

The supplemental $12 million funding will allow the three partner institutions to perform additional site visits, conduct more education and training courses, as well as build the special pathogens research network. This network will include the 10 regional Ebola treatment centers located throughout the U.S. that are specially trained and equipped to handle patients with highly infectious diseases.

