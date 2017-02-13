Dogs get eczema too, but treatment offers relief

A new approved therapy to treat a type of eczema in dogs is providing some much needed relief to man's best friend.

Barbara and Jeff Leebaw's two golden retrievers had allergies triggered Atopic Dermatitis, which is like eczema in people. That left the dogs scratching and biting at their skin.

Now, a new USDA approved treatment is providing the dogs with some relief. It's a first-of-its-kind injection for dogs, called cytopoint, targets a protein to stop the itch.

The injection is administered every four to eight weeks.

Doctor Spiegel says unlike steroids and other medications, there are virtually no major side effects for dogs and it can be combined with other treatments.

The cost of the injection goes from about $75 per injection to several hundred dollars.

