Stephanie Johnson: Delta's first black female captain

Stephanie Johnson has been a commercial airline pilot for 20 years, and she has made history twice. In addition to being Northwest's first African-American female pilot, she is also Delta's first African-American female captain.

"I feel a great sense of responsibility to be a positive role model. There are so few women in this profession and too many women who still don’t think of it as a career option" said Johnson in an interview with the Delta News Hub. "When I was hired by Northwest Airlines, there were 12 African-American women airline pilots in the country at the major airlines, and I knew all of their names."

Johnson said as a child she would look up at planes soaring across the sky. She said when her high school physics teacher took her and a few friends for a ride in his Piper Cherokee her interest for flying grew immediately.

"Once we were airborne, he actually let me fly the airplane. I will never forget looking out at the horizon and Lake Erie over one wing and the city of Cleveland over the other. My interest was fueled" said Johnson.

Johnson said she first learned to fly while in college at Kent State University. She became a flight instructor and after building time as an instructor she was able to earn enough good flight experience to apply for a job at Northwest Airlines. She as hired by the company in 1997.

