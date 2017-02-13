Police: Homeowner catches landscaper having sex with family dog

A man is on the run after police say he was caught by a homeowner having sex with the family pet.

According to Gwinnett County Police, a homeowner in Lawrenceville was playing with his nephew outside in the yard when they witnessed the landscaper participating in a lewd sexual act with their dog.

A home video system captured the incident.

The landscaper has been identified as Cruz Barreralugo. When Barreralugo realized he had been seen, he stopped and fled the scene in a small black two-door pickup truck.

The homeowner said the landscaper had been servicing the lawn every two weeks for almost a year.

Barreralugo is wanted on bestiality and cruelty to children charges.

