Three times to win Cash 3 and Cash 4 games per day - CBS46 News

Three times to win Cash 3 and Cash 4 games per day

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Georgia Lottery via Twitter Source: Georgia Lottery via Twitter
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

If you are a Cash 3 and Cash 4 Georgia Lottery player, you now have three chances to win each day.

The Georgia Lottery added a third drawing time Sunday, February 12.

The daily times for the games are 12:29 p.m., 6:59 p.m., and 11:34 p.m.

For more information about Cash 3 and Cash 4, please visit www.galoterry.com.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46