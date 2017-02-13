Three times to win Cash 3 and Cash 4 games per day

If you are a Cash 3 and Cash 4 Georgia Lottery player, you now have three chances to win each day.

The Georgia Lottery added a third drawing time Sunday, February 12.

The daily times for the games are 12:29 p.m., 6:59 p.m., and 11:34 p.m.

For more information about Cash 3 and Cash 4, please visit www.galoterry.com.

